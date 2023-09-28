Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

NYSE PSTG opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,725.00, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

