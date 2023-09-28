Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.