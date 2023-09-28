CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %
ALL opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
