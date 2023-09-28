CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $242.42 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.41 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.