Allworth Financial LP Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $816.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $864.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

