Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 659.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

