Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

SENEA stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $414.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

Insider Transactions at Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

In other news, Director Pete Call bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,102.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SENEA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

