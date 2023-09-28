Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 89,438 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

TAK opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

