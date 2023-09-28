Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

GPC stock opened at $142.32 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

