Summit Global Investments Lowers Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

