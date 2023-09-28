Summit Global Investments Has $1.58 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

