Summit Global Investments Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.