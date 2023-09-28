Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 916,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,601,000 after purchasing an additional 151,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

NFG stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

