Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1,046.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,386 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ready Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

RC stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RC

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.