Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,965 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

