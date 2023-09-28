Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $375.18 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.15 and a 200 day moving average of $367.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

