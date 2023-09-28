Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,346 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in BRF were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRFS opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

