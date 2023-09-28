Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,249 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

