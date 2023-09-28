Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 86,553 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 168,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 372,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 156,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

