Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 433,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 129,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

