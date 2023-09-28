25 LLC Purchases 1,967 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

25 LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 69,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,104,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

