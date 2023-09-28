25 LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

