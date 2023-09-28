Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 164,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 274,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

