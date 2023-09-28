Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.85 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

