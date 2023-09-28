Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

