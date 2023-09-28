Quilter Plc Has $421.72 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $421,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA stock opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

