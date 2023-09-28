Quilter Plc Buys Shares of 460 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $314.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

