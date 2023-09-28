Allworth Financial LP Sells 38,741 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

