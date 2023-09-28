Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,775,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ARB opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

