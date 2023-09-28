Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

