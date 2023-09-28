PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $155.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $103.83 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

