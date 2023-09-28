PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,338 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after purchasing an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of REG opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.