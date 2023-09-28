PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 702 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. NOV’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

