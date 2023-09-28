PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

