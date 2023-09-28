PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

