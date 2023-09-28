Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Zinc Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75.14 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £21.00 million, a PE ratio of -730.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zinc Media Group

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite acquired 33,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £30,066.87 ($36,716.17). 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

