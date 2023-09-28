Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.72) target price on the stock.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 0.7 %
Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 558.61 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.62. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 350.80 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.50 ($6.93). The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.33 and a beta of 0.37.
About Yellow Cake
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.