Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.72) target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 0.7 %

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 558.61 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.62. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 350.80 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.50 ($6.93). The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.