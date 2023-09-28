Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.18.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

