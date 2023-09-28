Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.82. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.