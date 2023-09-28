Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.86. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.58 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $914.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $696.72 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $938.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $917.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

