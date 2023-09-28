Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $431.85 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $234.59 or 0.00885840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,482.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00119934 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015761 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000320 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,517,062 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
