Status (SNT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $89.30 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02281163 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,035,876.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

