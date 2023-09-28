WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $41.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $143.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00241922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

