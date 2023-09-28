Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Status has a total market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,487.50 or 1.00019070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02281163 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,035,876.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

