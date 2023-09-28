IOTA Market Cap Hits $421.32 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $421.32 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005592 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
