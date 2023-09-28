Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.06 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00026690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $51.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 366,732,343 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

