EOS Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $625.24 million and $55.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002062 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,103,932,944 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

