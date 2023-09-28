Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $18,688,815 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

CDNS opened at $230.65 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

