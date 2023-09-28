Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $441.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.