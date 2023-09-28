Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

